The Latest: Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ITTA BENA, Miss. — The Latest on a military plane crash in Mississippi (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.
Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130
The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.
Andy Jones says he was working on his family's catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.
____
7 p.m.
Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.
Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles (135
Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.
Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police trying to ID person after human remains found in Nova Scotia
-
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eyeing his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup
-
Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring