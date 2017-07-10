The Latest: Weather brings California fire crews some relief
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires across the U.S. West (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
Slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds are helping California firefighters as they battle several wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes.
California's fire protection agency says crews are making progress on a blaze that swept through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles (97
The fire has blackened 9 square miles (23 square
In Southern California, at least 3,500 people evacuated as two fires raged at separate ends of Santa Barbara County. The largest has charred more than 45 square miles (116 square
About 50 miles (80
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police hope to identify suspect they say stole elderly woman's purse on bus
-
Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Teen charged with assault for allegedly hurling slice of pizza at bystander