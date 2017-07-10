Tillerson on Gulf shuttle diplomacy to ease Qatar crisis

ISTANBUL — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson embarks on his first shuttle diplomacy mission this week, hopping between Gulf Arab nations in a bid to resolve a crisis over Qatar that has embroiled the region.

The State Department said Tillerson would shuttle between Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from Monday to Thursday seeking to ease long-simmering tensions that boiled over last month.

In early June, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt broke ties with and imposed a blockade on Qatar over its alleged support for extremists. Kuwait has been leading a mediation effort but Qatar has rejected the four nations' demands to end the deadlock.