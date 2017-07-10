UK, Australian leaders visit site of Borough Market attack
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Britain's Theresa May have visited London's Borough Market, site of an attack last month that killed eight people, two of them Australians.
The two leaders met Monday with police officers and paramedics who responded to the June 3 attack. Three attackers in a van ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, then stabbed people in the nearby market before being shot dead by police.
Turnbull said he was moved to meet two of the police officers who responded. He said, "the three of us did our best not to burst into tears."
May and Turnbull also spoke to business owners in the food market, which is surrounded by restaurants, bars and cafes.
Turnbull is also holding talks with May and meeting Queen Elizabeth II.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Selfie-seeking siblings rescued from Scarborough Bluffs, charged
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Sackville
-
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eyeing his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup