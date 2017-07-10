Ukraine says it will focus on reforms, not NATO membership
MOSCOW — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says his country will focus on reforms and will not seek NATO membership for the time being.
Poroshenko was elected in 2014 after a pro-Western government took over from the pro-Russian president who fled the country following months of protests.
Shortly after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and threw its weight behind separatist rebels in the east. Russian officials have claimed the new
Speaking at a meeting Monday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in