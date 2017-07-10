US envoy urges Myanmar to give visas to UN rights mission
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging the international community "to stand together" and call on Myanmar's government to
Hailey said Myanmar officials recently announced that the government would deny visas to members of the U.N. Human Rights Council's fact-finding mission.
She stressed in a statement that "no one should face discrimination or violence because of their ethnic background or religious beliefs" and it's important that the government allow the mission to do its job.
The Rohingya face severe discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and were the targets of inter-communal violence in 2012 that killed hundreds and drove about 140,000 people from their homes to camps where most remain.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Sackville
-
Police trying to ID person after human remains found in Nova Scotia
-
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eyeing his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup
-
Beasts from the east: Tristan Cleveland on why Halifax is superior to Toronto and Vancouver