US envoy urges Myanmar to give visas to UN rights mission

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging the international community "to stand together" and call on Myanmar's government to co-operate with a U.N. mission charged with probing alleged abuses by military and security forces, including against the minority Rohingya Muslim community.

Hailey said Myanmar officials recently announced that the government would deny visas to members of the U.N. Human Rights Council's fact-finding mission.

She stressed in a statement that "no one should face discrimination or violence because of their ethnic background or religious beliefs" and it's important that the government allow the mission to do its job.