14 feared dead in mudslide in India's rain-hit northeast

GAUHATI, India — Officials in India's remote northeast say 14 villagers are feared dead following a massive mudslide triggered by monsoon rains.

Police officer Tumme Amor said the mudslide quickly buried at least six homes in the village in Arunachal Pradesh state on Tuesday, giving occupants little time to escape.

The top elected state official, Pema Khandu, said five bodies have been recovered so far in the village in Papumpare district and relief camps have been set up for people evacuated from mudslide-prone areas.

Khandu tweeted that the heavy rains have disrupted road transport as well as water supplies and electricity in the state.

Flooding and landslides in another northeastern state, Assam, have killed at least 28 people since mid-June.