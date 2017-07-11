8-year contract to keep auto show at Detroit's Cobo Center
DETROIT — Officials say an eight-year contract will keep the North American International Auto Show at downtown Detroit's Cobo Center through 2025.
The agreement to keep the annual event at its current location was announced Tuesday by officials with the convention
The auto show's Executive Director Rod Alberts says in a statement that Cobo Center is a "world-class venue" that benefited from $279 million in recent renovations. An earlier agreement to keep the show at Cobo Center for five years was signed in 2012.
