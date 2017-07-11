AP SPIN METER: White House, Dems trade jabs on nominees

WASHINGTON — The White House is complaining that Senate Democrats are obstructing President Donald Trump's qualified nominees. Democrats say the administration has only itself to blame for the slow pace of filling vacancies.

The White House says the Senate has confirmed only 48 of 197 presidential nominations to agencies, and only two of 23 judicial nominees have been confirmed.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer responded that Trump has failed to submit names for hundreds of vacant jobs, and the administration has submitted incomplete paperwork or delayed ethics forms for many other nominees.