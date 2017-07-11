Axe-wielding man prompts standoff after radio song request
A
A
Share via Email
MEDFORD, Mass. — Police say an
Witnesses and station employees say the man arrived at Kiss 108 in Medford on Monday with an
Arriving officers found the 38-year-old man in his car in the station parking lot. Police say he tossed sharp-edged weapons out of the car during the standoff, and officers unsuccessfully used a stun gun on him.
The man surrendered around 4:30 p.m. WBZ-TV reports he had minor self-inflicted cuts on his arms.
Police say he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Kiss 108 bills itself as "Boston's #1 Hit Music Station."