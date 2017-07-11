Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.
The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help. Family members swam out to get them but found the current strong, leaving nine people in about 15 feet of water.
The newspaper reports that people began forming a human chain, eventually reaching about 100 yards into the ocean. The Ursrey family was rescued, although one woman suffered a heart attack requiring hospitalization.
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com
