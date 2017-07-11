Bond doubled for 2 charged in Texas human smuggling case

HOUSTON — A judge has doubled the bond amounts for two women accused of helping smuggle a dozen people into the U.S. who were found in a locked, sweltering hot truck in Houston.

State District Judge George Powell doubled each woman's bond to $600,000 on Tuesday after Harris County prosecutors said 21-year-old Priscila Perez Beltran and 26-year-old Adela Alvarez were flight risks. Each is charged with three counts of human smuggling following their arrests Sunday.

A third person, 27-year-old Nelson Cortes Garcia, is also charged and being detained in the case, but he didn't appear at the hearing. Prosecutors believe all three defendants are from El Salvador.