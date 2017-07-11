Brazilian senators block vote on labour laws reform

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian opposition senators are blocking a decisive vote on labour law reforms that are a crucial part of President Michel Temer's agenda.

Opposition senators blocked Senate President Eunicio Oliveira and some of his allies from reaching their desks for Tuesday's scheduled vote.

That led Oliveira order power and microphones cut. He adjourned the session, apparently to move the vote elsewhere.

Brazilian media say the measure is likely to pass, despite polls showing it's unpopular.

Temer allies believe that victory would give him a boost before the Chamber of Deputies decides whether he should be suspended from office pending a corruption trial.