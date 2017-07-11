News / World

Brazilian senators block vote on labour laws reform

With the lights off, opposition Senators Gleisi Hoffmann, center left, Fatima Bezerra, center middle, and Vanessa Grazziotin, top far right, address the media as they sit in the Senate leader area to prevent a vote on labor reform in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Ruling party Senate leaders turned off the lights to leave opposition Senators in the dark who aim to prevent a vote on President Michel Temer's proposal to loosen labor rules, trim pension benefits and set a minimum retirement age. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian opposition senators are blocking a decisive vote on labour law reforms that are a crucial part of President Michel Temer's agenda.

Opposition senators blocked Senate President Eunicio Oliveira and some of his allies from reaching their desks for Tuesday's scheduled vote.

That led Oliveira order power and microphones cut. He adjourned the session, apparently to move the vote elsewhere.

Brazilian media say the measure is likely to pass, despite polls showing it's unpopular.

Temer allies believe that victory would give him a boost before the Chamber of Deputies decides whether he should be suspended from office pending a corruption trial.

If two thirds of deputies vote against Temer, lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia would take over until Brazil's Supreme Court permanently removes the president or finds him not guilty.

