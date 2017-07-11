Credit agency warns of 'considerable' risks to UK economy
LONDON — Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has warned that economic growth in Britain will slow sharply over the coming couple of years and that uncertainties related to the country's exit from the European Union raise further "considerable downside risks" to its already gloomy forecast.
In a report issued Tuesday, S&P said growth is set to slow to 1.4
The agency said growth will be constrained by higher inflation, which keeps a lid on spending, as well as uncertainty over Brexit. Britain has begun the two-year process to leave the EU by March 2019.
As a result, S&P doubts that the Bank of England will raise interest rates soon.
