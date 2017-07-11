Facebook video prompts search for missing student's body

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A search prompted by a Facebook video suggesting the body of a West Virginia college student last seen in 2002 is buried in Ohio has begun in a southeastern part of the state.

Lawrence County's sheriff says the FBI is leading the search that began Monday for the body of Marshall University student Samantha Burns.

The man who posted the Facebook video says his new wife wouldn't let him build a pond on property where they lived near Chesapeake, Ohio, later telling him Burns was buried there.

The 19-year-old from West Hamlin, West Virginia, has been missing since Nov. 11, 2002. Her burned-out car was found the next day on a road in that state's Wayne County.