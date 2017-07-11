Federal authorities end probe of Wal-Mart police shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — An attorney says the family of a black man fatally shot by a police officer in an Ohio Wal-Mart is extremely disappointed that federal authorities have decided against charging the officer.

A white officer shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek. Police say he didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle he was carrying from a store shelf.

A special grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department said Tuesday there isn't enough evidence to pursue charges of possible civil rights violations.