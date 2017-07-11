Hearing in death of Penn State pledge to resume for 3rd day
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Members of a shuttered Penn State fraternity are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the death of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking.
A Pennsylvania judge will convene for the third day of a preliminary hearing on Tuesday for the Beta Theta Pi chapter and 16 of its members. Two others have waived the hearing.
Some face involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Others face less serious charges, including evidence tampering and hazing.
Piazza was severely injured at the house in February, a night captured on security video. Help wasn't called until the next morning.
The judge will decide if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.
