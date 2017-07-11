Illinois appeals court upholds order blocking state soda tax

CHICAGO — An Illinois appeals court has upheld a temporary restraining order that's preventing Cook County's sweetened beverage tax from taking effect.

The 1st District Appellate Court's decision Monday comes ahead of a planned hearing Wednesday on a preliminary injunction in the case.

Cook County is counting on raising $67.5 million with the tax through Nov. 30. Circuit Judge Daniel Kubasiak recently imposed a temporary restraining order that's preventing the penny-per-ounce tax from being levied.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association and several grocers say the tax is vague and unconstitutional.