Iranian researcher travelling to Boston detained at airport

BOSTON — An Iranian cancer researcher arriving in the U.S. to start work at a prominent Boston hospital has been detained at Logan International Airport.

Boston Children's Hospital said Tuesday that Mohsen Dehnavi is a visiting scholar with a J-1 visa issued in May but was prevented from entering the country with his wife and three young children this week for reasons that still remain unclear.

The hospital said in a statement that the family could be deported, but it hoped they would be allowed to enter the U.S.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokeswoman declined to comment, citing privacy laws that prohibit the agency from discussing individual cases.