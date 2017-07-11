Japan leader Abe shortens Europe trip to visit flooded areas

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting areas of southwest Japan hard-hit by floods after he cut short his trip to Europe.

Abe arrived on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu on Wednesday morning. He will go to the cities of Hita in Oita prefecture and Asakura and Toho in Fukuoka prefecture.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency has confirmed 25 deaths so far, 22 in Fukuoka and three in Oita, after heavy rain caused widespread flooding and landslides. One person remains missing.

The disaster agency says about 14,000 people, mostly in Fukuoka, are still staying in shelters following the destruction from Typhoon Nanmadol last week.