Judge: Anti-abortion leader's attorneys violated court order
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge said Tuesday he will hold attorneys for the head of an anti-abortion group in contempt after links to videos that the judge had barred from release appeared on their
U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said attorneys Steve Cooley and Brentford J. Ferreira had violated his injunction.
The two attorneys represent David Daleiden, a leader of the Center for Medical Progress. The
The videos stoked the American abortion debate when they were released in 2015 and increased Congressional heat against Planned Parenthood.
Cooley, a former district attorney in Los Angeles, and Ferreira represent Daleiden in a related criminal case in California accusing him of recording people without their permission in violation of state law.
Matthew Geragos, an attorney for Cooley and Ferreira, said the attorneys were "legally entitled" to put out evidence to find witnesses and other information that could clear Daleiden in the criminal case.
"We won't stand and allow a criminal case to be interfered with," he said after the hearing.
Daleiden is also facing contempt for the video links. Orrick did not immediately rule on whether he would hold Daleiden in contempt, though he said Daleiden would also be held liable for any costs stemming from the contempt finding against his attorneys.