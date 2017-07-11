King County officials hope to reopen flawed bridge

CARNATION, Wash. — King County officials are working with infrastructure experts to figure out how to safely reopen a bridge closed under emergency conditions.

KING5-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2tJx1Fc ) the bridge located southwest of downtown Carnation closed last month after engineers learned its design might not be strong enough to hold up traffic.

The county is hoping it can reopen the bridge to limited traffic — keeping large trucks and other heavy vehicles off until a permanent solution is reached.

Residents say short trips into town have turned into 25-mile ( 40-kilometre ) treks without the bridge.

The bridge is 9-years-old and cost $26 million.

