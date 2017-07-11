McConnell nixes part of Senate vacation to deal with backlog
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has
The announcement by McConnell on Tuesday comes as Republicans controlling the Senate continue to struggle with legislation to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. Little progress has been made on other legislation, and the Kentucky Republican says the chamber would work on the annual
McConnell made the announcement after a group of fellow Republicans urged him to keep the Senate in session to catch up on the raft of unfinished work, which includes well more than 100 nominees.