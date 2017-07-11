Mugabe in Singapore again for medical reasons amid concerns

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is in Singapore for medical reasons, prompting opposition figures to question whether the 93-year-old still has the stamina to run the country.

State media, quoting an information ministry statement, says the world's oldest head of state left Friday for "a routine medical check-up" and will be back later this week. This is Mugabe's third Singapore visit this year.

Mugabe had been scheduled to address a campaign rally on Friday, but organizers say that has been cancelled due to the trip.

The opposition, which has called him a "non-resident president" due to his frequent foreign travels, has expressed concern over his health, saying he should retire.