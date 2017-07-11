Pakistan opposition parties urge PM to quit amid allegations

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani opposition parties have urged the country's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down after a Supreme Court probe into corruption allegations against his family members found "significant disparity" between their declared wealth and known sources of income.

Babar Awan, a leader of cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan's party, said on Tuesday that Sharif's only option is to quit. Sirajul Haq, the leader of opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party, also demanded Sharif's resignation.

Investigators in the probe suggested on Monday that courts pursue action based on a 1999 accountability law intended to help eliminate corruption. But the final decision rests with the Supreme Court, which will take up the case next Monday.