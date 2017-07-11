Police called to Wisconsin mall area; man reportedly shot

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin responded to a disturbance near an outlet mall in suburban Milwaukee, and a witness said officers shot a man armed with a gun after he tried to enter a restaurant.

Authorities were called Tuesday to an area near Johnson Creek Premium Outlets in Johnson Creek, about 45 miles (72.42 kilometres ) west of Milwaukee. Television news footage showed several police cars on the scene.

WISN-TV cited a witness to report that a man with a gun tried to enter an Arby's restaurant. The witness, Brian Knapp, told the station the man could not get in, turned around and fired a shot, and officers shot him.