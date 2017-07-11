Portugal charges 18 policemen over alleged racist conduct
LISBON, Portugal — Authorities in Portugal are bringing charges of torture, assault, providing false statements and other crimes against 18 police officers over alleged racist conduct.
The Lisbon attorney general's office says the crimes refer to an incident in 2015, when police clashed with young black men in a poor
A brief statement on the attorney general's
Authorities launched an investigation after some of the young men alleged police had beaten and insulted them following their arrest. The charges say the police involved lied to investigators about what had happened.
