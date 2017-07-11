Report: Foe of Venezuela's government bites steakhouse diner

NEW YORK — A diner at one of New York's best-known steakhouses was bitten on the arm during a protest against the socialist government of Venezuela.

El Nuevo Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2uITDFO ) that a woman was assaulted at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn on Sunday while she was dining with the Venezuelan representative to the United Nations, Rafael Ramirez.

The Miami-based Spanish-language newspaper reports that two activists confronted Ramirez and called him a murderer.

The incident is the latest in a campaign to shame current and former Venezuelan government officials.

The protesters blame the government of President Nicolas Maduro for violent clashes that have killed dozens.

Maduro has denounced the attacks as violent and undemocratic.