Russian officials petition to jail opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW — Russian prison officials are seeking to scrap a suspended sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny and put him behind bars.

Moscow's Simonovsky court told Russian news agencies on Tuesday it has received a motion from the Federal Penitentiary Service, asking the court to cancel Navalny's 3 1/2 -year suspended sentence that he received when he was convicted in a fraud case in December 2014.

Prison officials have petitioned courts twice previously to cancel the sentence but the motions were stuck down.