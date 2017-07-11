Saudis to allow girls to play sports in public schools
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's Education Ministry says it will introduce physical education classes for girls in public schools next year, a decision that comes after years of calls by women across the kingdom demanding greater rights and access to sports.
It was only four years ago that the kingdom formally approved sports for girls in private schools.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has also approved licenses for female-only gyms.
Male students have long had access to sports in public schools.
The ministry said in a statement on its
The statement noted that the decision was in line with a sweeping reform plan spearheaded by the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth-area boy charged with stunting for speeding at 80 km/h over the limit
-
Halifax police arrest suspect accused of stealing elderly woman's purse from bus
-
'No, my Lord:' William Sandeson declines to speak at sentencing hearing for Taylor Samson murder
-
Close call for Air Canada plane in San Francisco, authorities investigate