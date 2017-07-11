See how US could deport more Europeans this federal year
The federal crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump is causing anxiety among Europeans, who consist of about 4
|EUROPEAN COUNTRY
|FY2016
|FY2017*
|Romania
|176
|193
|Spain
|101
|117
|United Kingdom
|160
|102
|Russia
|94
|81
|Poland
|115
|74
|Italy
|55
|71
|Turkey
|50
|66
|Ukraine
|69
|56
|Hungary
|30
|52
|France
|59
|51
|Portugal
|44
|48
|Germany
|72
|47
|Albania
|32
|35
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|49
|29
|Netherlands
|25
|26
|
|15
|24
|Czech Republic
|19
|23
|Bulgaria
|17
|21
|Ireland
|26
|18
|Slovakia
|9
|16
|Serbia
|16
|16
|Lithuania
|17
|16
|Armenia
|21
|16
|Latvia
|8
|15
|Greece
|15
|14
|Georgia
|22
|14
|Sweden
|18
|11
|Kazakhstan
|19
|9
|Estonia
|9
|8
|Macedonia
|7
|7
|Kosovo
|14
|7
|Montenegro
|5
|6
|Belgium
|7
|6
|Belarus
|8
|6
|Czechoslovakia**
|3
|5
|Azerbaijan
|1
|4
|Croatia
|7
|4
|Switzerland
|11
|4
|Denmark
|4
|3
|Norway
|6
|3
|Finland
|2
|2
|Yugoslavia**
|6
|2
|Austria
|8
|2
|Andorra
|0
|1
|Luxembourg
|0
|1
|San Marino
|0
|1
|Serbia and Montenegro**
|1
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|Iceland
|2
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|Malta
|0
|0
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO EUROPE
|1,456
|1,336
|TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO ALL COUNTRIES
|240,255
|167,350
|SOURCE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
|* Oct. 1, 2016 through June 24, 2017
|** ICE did not explain figures provided for former nations.