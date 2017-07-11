SIU trustees to consider scientist as Carbondale chancellor

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University System President Randy Dunn on Tuesday recommended that the school's trustees appoint a University of Alberta nanotechnology scientist as chancellor of the Carbondale campus.

SIU's Board of Trustees at their Thursday meeting in Springfield will consider Carlo Montemagno to be the school's chancellor, Dunn said . The Carbondale campus has had interim chancellors since Chancellor Paul Sarvela died in November 2014. Montemagno was one of six candidates for the position.

Montemagno is an engineering professor who founded and leads the Canadian university's interdisciplinary Ingenuity Lab. He previously was a dean at the University of Cincinnati and a department chair at the University of California Los Angeles.

Dunn said Montemagno's vision and ability to build and lead complex organizations made him stand out.

"It was clear through the search process that the campus community desired a transformative change agent for its next chancellor, and Dr. Montemagno will fulfil that role well," Dunn said.

Montemagno said he was interested in coming to Carbondale because he has a history leading organizations through periods of change.

"The jewel that is SIUC is bright," he added, "and I am confident that by working together we will make it brilliant."