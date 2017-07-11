Source: Government scraps search for new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON — The government is scrapping a decade-long plan to shutter the FBI's deteriorating downtown Washington headquarters and look for a new building in Maryland or Virginia.

A personal familiar with the deliberations says officials plan to discuss the decision in a Tuesday morning phone call with bidders. The person was not authorized to discuss the decision ahead of a formal announcement and so spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The hulking J. Edgar Hoover building overlooking Pennsylvania Avenue has long been the government building everyone loves to hate. FBI officials have complained about conditions there.