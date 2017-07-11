News / World

Sporadic clashes in Iraq's Mosul after victory declaration

FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, Iraqi civilians flee their homes during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. 3,351,132 _ The number of Iraqis across the country who remained displaced by violence in the fight against IS as of June 30, according to the U.N. migration agency. As Iraqi forces have retaken territory from the militants, more than 1,952,868 people have been able to return home. Of those still displaced, the vast majority are from Nineveh province, where Mosul is located. Some 700,000 are sheltering in camps, while the rest are living with extended family or in rented housing. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

MOSUL, Iraq — Sporadic clashes are continuing in Mosul, even after Iraq declared a "total victory" over the Islamic State group in the city.

At least one airstrike hit the Old City, the scene of fierce final battles with IS, sending a plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International released a report saying that the conflict in Mosul has created a "civilian catastrophe," with the extremists carrying out forced displacement, summary killings and the use of human shields

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the "total victory" in Mosul on Monday evening — after a nearly nine-month-long battle with IS fighters.

The fight dealt a huge blow to IS' so-called territorial caliphate, but also killed thousands, left entire neighbourhoods in ruins and displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes.

