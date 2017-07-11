Strong quake strikes off New Zealand; no injuries reported

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A strong earthquake has struck off New Zealand's coast, but there were no initial reports of serious damage or injuries and no tsunami was expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-6.6 quake struck Tuesday 198 kilometres (123 miles) northwest of Auckland Island. The quake was shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometres (6 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.