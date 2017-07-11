Sudan requests permanent lifting of US sanctions

CAIRO — Sudan urged the United States on Tuesday to permanently lift trade sanctions that were temporarily relaxed in January, while rights advocates and opposition groups called for the measures to remain in place.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said that Khartoum had met Washington's requirements and that Sudan would not accept any other result when the decision is made on Wednesday.

"The lifting of the sanctions is a right of Sudan, which has fulfilled all its commitments," he said in comments carried by newspapers.

Under a January executive order, the Obama administration temporarily lifted the sanctions, a move that becomes permanent on July 12 unless the State Department revokes it. The State Department designated Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993.

The U.S. has said it was responding to positive actions by Sudan's government, including improved Sudanese counterterrorism efforts. Rights advocates, activists and opposition groups say Khartoum has not done enough and oppose lifting the sanctions, which they say provide necessary pressure on President Omar al-Bashir.

Opponents of al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crime allegations linked to the conflict in Sudan's western Darfur region, say lifting the sanctions will embolden his government.