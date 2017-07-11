Tesla adding service centres as Model 3 goes on sale
DETROIT — Electric car maker Tesla is expanding its service operations and hiring more than 1,000 technicians to meet expected demand for its new Model 3 sedan.
The Model 3, cheaper than Tesla's existing cars, goes on sale this month and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of new customers to the brand.
To accommodate them, the company is adding 100 new service
Tesla also is adding 350 vans to its mobile service fleet, mostly in the U.S. The vans go to owners' homes or offices and repair their cars while they wait, typically for about one hour. The vans are equipped with tools and replacement parts as well as an espresso machine, snacks and kids' toys.
Until now, Tesla had around 30 mobile repair vans, which were used mostly in cases where the owner lived too far from a service
At a starting price of $35,000, the Model 3 is about half the cost of Tesla's two other models. Tesla hasn't said how many people hold refundable, $1,000 reservations for the car, but it has said it expects to make 500,000 vehicles in 2018. That's up from 84,000 last year.
Like its stores, which are owned by the company and not by franchised dealers, Tesla has upended the auto industry with its service model. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said several years ago that unlike traditional dealerships, Tesla didn't intend to make a profit on service and repairs. U.S. dealers made $110 billion in service and parts sales last year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Tesla said it's charging the same amount for non-warranty repairs done at service
Unlike traditional dealers, Tesla also doesn't want customers to have to go to a service
Tesla is hiring 1,400 new service technicians this year to staff the service
