Texas man gets 60 years for grandson's methamphetamine death

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man accused of allowing his 2-year-old grandson to swallow a lethal dose of methamphetamine then burning his body to hide the evidence has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

A Bexar (bayr) County jury last month found Joel Soto, of San Antonio, guilty of murder, arson and other charges in the death of Jeremy Soto. The grandfather was sentenced Monday.

Investigators say Soto let Joel take the drug in November 2013 and then set his truck on fire with the toddler's body inside.