The Latest: Dad of soldier held on terrorism suspects PTSD
HONOLULU — The Latest on a Hawaii-based soldier being arrested on terrorism charges (all times local):
4:09 a.m.
The father of a U.S. soldier arrested on terrorism charges says his son may have post-traumatic stress disorder.
Authorities say Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang, 34 pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he wanted to "kill a bunch of people."
Clifford Kang tells KHON-TV that he became concerned after his son's return from Afghanistan and Iraq. He says he told his son "maybe he had PTSD."
The FBI arrested Kang, in Hawaii over the weekend after a yearlong investigation. He made an initial appearance Monday in federal court.
11:10 p.m.
An active duty U.S. soldier is in custody on terrorism charges after authorities say he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he wanted to "kill a bunch of people."
The FBI arrested Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika (ee-ky-kah) Kang in a suburb of Honolulu over the weekend after a yearlong investigation.
Kang made an initial appearance in court Monday.
A 26-page affidavit from an FBI Special Agent filed in court Monday detailed how Kang thought he was dealing with people working for Islamic State but who were actually undercover agents.
