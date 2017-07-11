The Latest: Dad of soldier held on terrorism suspects PTSD

HONOLULU — The Latest on a Hawaii-based soldier being arrested on terrorism charges (all times local):

4:09 a.m.

The father of a U.S. soldier arrested on terrorism charges says his son may have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Authorities say Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang, 34 pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he wanted to "kill a bunch of people."

Clifford Kang tells KHON-TV that he became concerned after his son's return from Afghanistan and Iraq. He says he told his son "maybe he had PTSD."

Kang says his son had a Qur’an and had even given him one.

The FBI arrested Kang, in Hawaii over the weekend after a yearlong investigation. He made an initial appearance Monday in federal court.

Kang's court-appointed defence attorney, Birney Bervar, said it appears his client may suffer from service-related mental health issues of which the government was aware but neglected to treat.

___

11:10 p.m.

An active duty U.S. soldier is in custody on terrorism charges after authorities say he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he wanted to "kill a bunch of people."

The FBI arrested Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika (ee-ky-kah) Kang in a suburb of Honolulu over the weekend after a yearlong investigation.

Kang made an initial appearance in court Monday.

A 26-page affidavit from an FBI Special Agent filed in court Monday detailed how Kang thought he was dealing with people working for Islamic State but who were actually undercover agents.