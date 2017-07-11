The Latest: Rising humidity helping California firefighters

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires across the U.S. West and Canada (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

California crews working through the night got help from rising humidity and low winds as they beat back wildfires that burned dozens of structures and forced thousands from homes.

In Santa Barbara County, where two large blazes are burning through dry brush, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said early Tuesday that the weather is now co-operating with firefighters after a weekend heat wave helped fan the flames.

Zaniboni says he expects containment to go up when new numbers are announced at a morning briefing.

At least 3,500 people remain out of their homes in Santa Barbara County.

To the north, evacuees started to return home late Monday as firefighters made progress against a foothill blaze near Oroville in Butte County.