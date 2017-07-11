The Latest: Trump offers condolences after plane crash
ITTA BENA, Miss. — The Latest on the deadly military plane crash in Mississippi (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump is offering condolences to the families of those who died in a tragic military plane crash in Mississippi.
A U.S. military plane used for
Trump tweeted early Tuesday, "Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all!"
The KC-130 plane was from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Officials did not release information on what caused the crash.
___
7:30 a.m.
No more smoke is rising the day after the fiery crash of a U.S. military plane in a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people.
State patrol units blocked all farm roads on U.S. Highway 82 on Tuesday morning about two miles away from the wreckage to keep anyone who isn't law enforcement or a response unit out of the area. Some fog has accumulated in the field near the crash site.
Workers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks could be seen sitting on ATV four wheelers at a command
The Marine KC-130 crashed Monday afternoon, leaving a fiery wreckage and spreading debris for miles.
__
6:40 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says the KC-130 that crashed in Mississippi and killed 16 people was from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Tillis, who represents North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday morning that he and his wife are extending their deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who were killed, as well as to the Cherry Point station and the community of Havelock.
Tillis said the crash is a reminder of the dangers that military personnel face even on training missions.
The North Carolina senator is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel.
The
No other details were immediately available on the crew members and where they lived.
___
3 a.m.
Officials say a U.S. military plane used for
Leflore (le-FLOR') County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late Monday briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135
Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening but provided no details. The KC-130 is used as a
