Trump delays decision on whether to end Sudan sanctions

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is giving itself three more months to decide whether to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan.

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama temporarily lifted sanctions on Sudan in a move that was to become permanent on Wednesday if it wasn't reversed by President Donald Trump. The Obama administration justifying lifting the 1990s-era sanctions by citing improved counterterrorism efforts and other progress in Sudan.

Trump's new executive order delays the final decision about whether to lift the sanctions permanently until October. That's short of the full-year delay that dozens of lawmakers had been urging.