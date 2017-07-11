Unlikely middlemen: Trump Jr. emails point to father-son duo

MOSCOW — A Moscow-based billionaire and his pop star son may have been the hidden link between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government.

An email exchange involving Trump's eldest son points to Aras and Emin Agalarov as the unlikely middlemen. Like Trump, the two bridged the diverse worlds of real estate, the entertainment industry and the highest level of politics.

The emails posted on Twitter Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr. show him willing to take what's described as Russian government dirt on Hillary Clinton that would help his father's candidacy.