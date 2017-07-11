US job openings slipped in May, but hiring increased
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted fewer job openings in May. But hiring picked up and more people are quitting their jobs — both positive signs for the economy.
Job openings fell 5
The data is a sign the economy at 4.4
Workers have certainly become more confident in the past year that they can find jobs.
The number of people quitting their jobs has increased 7.1
May job openings fell by a meaningful amount in construction and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Advertising openings increased for retailers and educational services.
Hiring was most robust in the professional and business services sector in May, as well as educational services.
When unemployment is this low, wages generally rise. But average hourly earnings have increased just 2.5
The government said Friday that employers added 222,000 jobs in June and revised the prior two months' hiring figures upward. Friday's figures represent a net total of jobs added minus jobs lost, while Tuesday's report includes overall hiring data.
Those figures are net gains after layoffs, quits and retirements are subtracted from overall hiring.
Tuesday's data come from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS. They are more detailed and provide a fuller view of the job market than the monthly jobs
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth-area boy charged with stunting for speeding at 80 km/h over the limit
-
Halifax police arrest suspect accused of stealing elderly woman's purse from bus
-
'No, my Lord:' William Sandeson declines to speak at sentencing hearing for Taylor Samson murder
-
Two drivers charged with stunting 30 minutes apart on Nova Scotia highway