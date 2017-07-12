19 killed in Boko Haram attacks in northern Nigeria city

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Four Boko Haram suicide bombers killed 19 people in a series of attacks that targeted a civilian self- defence force and the people who gathered to mourn their deaths, police in northeastern Nigeria said Wednesday.

Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said 23 others were wounded in Tuesday night's attacks in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency.

The police commissioner said 12 of the dead were members of a civilian self- defence force and the other seven people were killed when they gathered to mourn them.

At least one of the suicide bombers was female, said a spokesman for the self- defence force, Danbatta Bello. The bombers specifically targeted his colleagues while they were on duty, he said.

"A teenage female suicide bomber actually crept to the sandbag post of our boys at Molai and before they could realize what was happening she detonated herself and killed three of our boys," Bello said.

"That happened simultaneously with the one that occurred at the tea vendor's, where seven of our members who took their time off to eat their dinner were killed," he said.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw mourning residents preparing the bodies of the victims for burial.

Nigeria's government late last year declared that Boko Haram had been "crushed" but deadly attacks continue. The Islamic extremist group's insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people, abducted thousands of others and spilled over into neighbouring countries.