A university in Oregon will use balloons to track eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State University in Oregon will launch four high-altitude balloons equipped with GPS tracking systems and 360-degree video cameras during the upcoming solar eclipse.

The university said Wednesday that the balloons will allow anyone to watch a live stream online as the moon's shadow darkens a large swath of Oregon on Aug. 21.

One balloon will be a part of a larger live streaming project funded by NASA that involves 55 college and school teams throughout the U.S.

Three others are part of a PSU project.

The first balloon will reach 70,000 feet in the air, the second will reach 100,000 feet and the third will go to 130,000 feet.