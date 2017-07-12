News / World

As Russia scandal touches his son, Trump privately rages

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Gilbert, Ariz. Trump has retained a New York-based lawyer to represent him. Alan Futerfas confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on July 10, 2017, that he's the lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., who has acknowledged meeting during the presidential campaign with a Russian lawyer whom he thought might have negative information on Hillary Clinton.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WASHINGTON — The snowballing revelations about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign have broadsided the White House.

It has distracted from the administration's agenda as aides grapple with a crisis involving the president's family.

The public has not laid eyes on the president since his return from Europe Saturday.

But in private, Trump has raged against the latest development, with most of his ire directed at the media, according to people who have spoken to him recently.

The revelation that Trump Jr. was eager to accept information from the Russian government landed hard on weary White House aides.

While staff has grown accustomed to good news being overshadowed by the Russia investigations, Trump aides and outside advisers privately acknowledged that these developments felt more serious.

