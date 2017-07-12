Car falls into sinkhole on highway south of Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say a deep sinkhole has swallowed a car on a major highway south of the capital, prompting an operation to rescue an unknown number of people.

The Transportation Department says it is co-ordinating with other agencies on the rescue effort on the highway, which passes through the city of Cuernavaca.

Photos in local media show a crane and a yawning hole several yards (meters) wide in the middle of the road. The section of road was closed off Wednesday.

The Transportation Department said in a statement that the sinkhole was apparently caused by the erosion of a drain that runs more than 50 feet (15 metres ) beneath the highway.