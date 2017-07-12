EU seeks to assure Balkans at summit, despite own problems

TRIESTE, Italy — European Union leaders are meeting with their Western Balkan counterparts to press ahead with economic integration amid Russia's increasing influence in the region and the EU's own troubles with Brexit, migration and security fears.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni is hosting Wednesday's summit, the fourth since German Chancellor Angela Merkel launched the series of annual meetings with EU aspirants Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

The European Commission is expected to announce new funding to boost economic growth in the region. Balkan leaders, meanwhile, are expected to sign a treaty on integrating their transport networks, and adopt a plan to create a regional economic area.