Human Rights Watch says Brazil is risking new Zika surge

SAO PAULO — A rights group says poor sanitation and water conditions that contributed to an outbreak of Zika persist in Brazil and leave the country vulnerable to a resurgence of the virus.

Brazil declared an end to the public health emergency over the mosquito-borne disease in May, 18 months after a surge in cases.

Human Rights Watch is warning Thursday of the threat of a new outbreak, saying Brazil has done too little to help the millions who don't have a continuous water supply or access to adequate sanitation services.